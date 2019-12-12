Caissie Levy, John Cariani, Tamika Lawrence, and More Join Broadway’s Caroline, or Change

By Olivia Clement
Dec 12, 2019
See who’s joining Sharon D. Clarke in the upcoming revival from Roundabout.
Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!) and Frozen's Caissie Levy will star as Stuart Gellman and Rose Stopnick Gellman, respectively, in the upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, directed by Michael Longhurst and choreographed by Ann Yee at Studio 54. They join the previously announced Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke in the Roundabout Theatre Company production.

Also new to the cast are Jonah Mussolino, seen as Young C in A Bronx Tale, who will portray Noah Gellman; Come From Away's Tamika Lawrence, who will play Dotty Moffett; Nya (Cleopatra, Beautiful), who will be Radio 2; Nasia Thomas, recently seen in Ain't Too Proud, as Radio 1; Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo) as Joe Thibodeaux; Arica Jackson (Waitress) as Washing Machine; Harper Miles (Beautiful) as Radio 3; Chinua Payne (The Lion King) as Jackie Thibodeaux; Stuart Zagnit (Newsies) as Grandpa Gellman; and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Mr. Stopnick.

Additional casting to be announced.

Caroline, or Change features a score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

This revival of Caroline, or Change premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in the U.K. in 2017, followed by a West End run. The musical will begin previews on Broadway March 13, 2020, ahead of an April 7 opening night.

The production features sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound design by Paul Arditti, and music supervision by Nigel Lilley. Chris Fenwick serves as music director.

The revival is presented on Broadway in association with Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Nine Stories Productions.

