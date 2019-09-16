Camille A. Brown to Helm Ain't Misbehavin' as Part of Westport Country Playhouse Season

The Tony nominee is behind a dance-filled, re-imagined production in Connecticut next summer.

Westport Country Playhouse's 2020 season will feature two dramas, a new comedy, and two musicals: Next to Normal and a dance-filled, re-imagined Ain't Misbehavin' directed and choreographed by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy).

Kicking off the season in April will be Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey's Tony-winning musical about a family in crisis, Next to Normal, directed and choreographed by Marcos Santana (In the Heights). Performances will run April 14–May 2 with casting to be announced.

Next up will be Tiny House, Michael Gotch's new comedy fresh from its world premiere by Delaware’s Resident Ensemble Players. Artistic Director Mark Lamos will direct the play about a July 4th celebration at an off-the-grid, isolated mountain paradise belonging to a young, urban couple. Performances will run June 9–27.

In July, Brown directs and choreographs an all-new production of the Tony-winning musical Ain't Misbehavin'. Conceived by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz, the show celebrates the music of Fats Waller. Performances will run July 21–August 8.

Kenneth Cavander's world-premiere translation and adaptation of Sophocles’ Antigone will play September 29–October 17, directed by David Kennedy, the Playhouse's associate artistic director, followed by Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky, which will conclude the season November 3–21. LA Williams will direct the play about a community of friends during the Harlem Renaissance.

Visit Westportplayhouse.org for more information.