Can You Name These Characters From Their Lyrical Monikers?

All of the characters in this quiz have a sobriquet, or nickname, given in song. Click through the gallery below to see how many of them you know!
Guess the musical theatre characters from lyrics in which they give themselves a title.
Sign up for exclusive discounts and save up to 50% on tickets!
Blocking belongson the stage,not on websites.
Our website is made possible bydisplaying online advertisements to our visitors.
Please consider supporting us bywhitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.Thank you!