Can You Name These Characters From Their Lyrical Monikers?

By Talaura Harms
Jan 20, 2020
 
Guess the musical theatre characters from lyrics in which they are given a nickname.
All of the characters in this quiz have a sobriquet, or nickname, given in song. Click through the gallery below to see how many of them you know!

Guess the musical theatre characters from lyrics in which they give themselves a title.

16 PHOTOS
Who is known as a "Daughter of Delta Nu?"
Laura Bell Bundy in <i>Legally Blonde</i>
Elle from Legally Blonde, originated by Laura Bell Bundy. Photo by Joan Marcus
Who is known as the "Knight of the Woeful Countenance?"
Richard Kiley as the mad, chivalrous Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha.
Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, originated by Richard Kiley.
Who is known as a "Master of the House?"
Leo Burmester and cast on Broadway
Thénardier in Les Miserables, originated on Broadway by Leo Burmester.
Who is known as "A Cockeyed Optimist?"
South_Pacific_Broadway_Production_Photo_1949_Mary Martin _HR.jpg
Ensign Nellie Forbush in South Pacific, originated by Mary Martin. John Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Who is known as "The Lancelot of the Revolutionary Set?"
Daveed Diggs and the company of <i>Hamilton </i>
Lafayette in Hamilton, originated by Daveed Diggs. Joan Marcus
