Carnegie Hall's 2020–2021 Season Includes Ali Stroker, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, a Series From Rhiannon Giddens

The season will open with the Los Angeles Philharmonic's first performance at the Hall in 30 years, under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel.

Carnegie Hall has unveiled its extensive lineup for the 2020–2021 season, including a slew of Broadway favorites who will take the stage with the New York Pops.

The orchestra's season at the famed venue kicks off October 16 with a concert from Tony nominee Norm Lewis as he performs highlights from his career, including selections from Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd. Tony nominee Denée Benton and Corey Cott will share the stage November 13 for This Land Was Made for You and Me, a patriotic salute to the evolving American songbook. The Pops' annual holiday presentation, featuring Judith Clurman's Essential Voices USA choir, will mark Tony nominee Laura Osnes' return with the company December 18 and 19.

In the new year, the Pops will collaborate with NYTB/Chamber Works on Shall We Dance, exploring the intersection of music and movement in various styles February 5, 2021. The orchestra's season concludes March 5 with The New York Pops Variety Hour, a tribute to classic television moments with Tony winner Ali Stroker and current West Side Story star Isaac Powell.

READ: Frozen Duo Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, The Book of Mormon’s Andrew Rannells and Nikki M. James, More to Salute Kristen and Bobby Lopez at Pops Gala

Prior to Pops Music Director Steven Reineke taking the podium, Carnegie Hall's season will open October 7 with a gala performance by the Los Angeles Philharmonic, marking the orchestra's first appearance at the venue in 30 years. On the heels of a return to the New York Philharmonic earlier this year, Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will conduct the evening featuring works by John Adams and Grieg.

The Perspectives series returns as well, with three music artists curating a series of eclectic concerts and recitals: genre-defying vocalist Rhiannon Giddens, viola da gamba maestro Jordi Savall, and Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Giddens' lineup includes an intimate recital, an exploration of minstrelsy in American music, and a performance with her African-American banjo quartet Our Native Daughters, which marks the launch of Carnegie Hall's 2021 Voices of Hope festival, spotlighting the role of artists during times of injustice and oppression. Savall will also take part in the festival in his series, with a program dedicated to the Balkans and Roma and Armenian diasporas featuring his Hespèrion XXI ensemble and myriad Eastern European guest musicians. In his second year of Perspectives, Nézet-Séguin brings with him a slew of opera stars in his lineup, presenting selections from such works as Les Troyens with Joyce DiDonato, Die Walküre with Christine Goerke, La mer and Das Lied von der Erde with Ekaterina Gubanova and Piotr Beczała, and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs with his Philadelphia Orchestra.

Additional season highlights include three concerts from the Boston Symphony Orchestra (including a concert performance of Shostakovich's Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk with Kristine Opolais as part of the Voices of Hope festival), Renée Fleming with the Galilee Chamber Orchestra, Michael Feinstein with a 17-piece jazz ensemble, and solo recitals from current marquee names at the Met: Lise Davidsen (in her Carnegie recital debut following an acclaimed Met debut in The Queen of Spades), Angel Blue (currently starring in Porgy and Bess), Elīna Garanča (currently leading the Met's concert presentation of La Damnation de Faust), and Diana Damrau (soon to sing the title role in Maria Stuarda).

For more information and the full lineup, visit CarnegieHall.org.

Photos: NY Pops' Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper Photos: NY Pops' Hat Full of Stars: The Songs of Cyndi Lauper 33 PHOTOS

