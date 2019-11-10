Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Premiere New Duet in Frozen Tour

National Tour News   Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler Premiere New Duet in Frozen Tour
By Andrew Gans
Nov 10, 2019
 
The Disney production kicks off November 10 in Schenectady, New York.

The North American tour of the Disney musical Frozen launches November 10–24 in Schenectady, New York, prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles December 4, 2019–February 2, 2020. And fans have an extra reason to check out the traveling production: a new duet between Elsa and Anna.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez announced the new song, titled "I Can't Lose You," on her Twitter November 10. It is sung by Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna. The tour cast also includes Austin Colby (Jersey Boys)—who is married to Bowman—as Hans, F. Michael Haynie (Wicked) as Olaf, Mason Reeves (Footloose at the Muny) as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse (Waitress) as Weselton, and Collin Baja (Hello, Dolly!) and Evan Strand (Hairspray Live!) alternating as Sven.

Rounding out the principal cast are Stella Cobb as Young Anna, Alyssa Kim as Young Elsa, Jaiden Klein as Young Elsa, and Arwen Monzon-Sanders as Young Anna.

The ensemble features Caelan Creaser, C.K. Edwards, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Ralph Meitzler, Kelly Methven, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

The Michael Grandage-helmed musical, based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film, opened at Broadway’s St. James Theatre in March 2018, subsequently earning Tony Award nods for Best Musical, Best Score for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and Best Book for Jennifer Lee. Rob Ashford choreographs.

Frozen also has scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental, and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by orchestrator Tony nominee Dave Metzger, executive music producer Chris Montan, additional dance arranger David Chase, and music director Faith Seetoo.

Meet the Cast of the National Tour of Disney's Frozen

Meet the Cast of the National Tour of Disney’s Frozen

4 PHOTOS
Frozen_National_Tour_Press_Day_2019_HR
Caroline Innerbichler and Caroline Bowman Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_National_Tour_Press_Day_2019_HR
Austin Colby and Caroline Bowman Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_National_Tour_Press_Day_2019_HR
Austin Colby, Mason Reeves, and F. Michael Haynie Marc J. Franklin
Frozen_National_Tour_Press_Day_2019_HR
Austin Colby, Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler, Mason Reeves, and F. Michael Haynie Marc J. Franklin
(Updated November 10, 2019)

