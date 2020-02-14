Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical

The production will be directed by Laurence Connor at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

The upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella musical has found its star. Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) will star in the title role when the musical begins performances in September at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) will direct the production. Connor and Webber have collaborated before with Connor helming the recent revival (and upcoming summer engagement) of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium and School of Rock in 2015.

Cinderella features an original story and book by Emerald Fennel (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is Broadway choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock). Casting and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

School of Rock, also composed by Lloyd Webber and playing the Gillian Lynne Theatre, will close March 1. A tour set to launch in 2021 is in the works.

For tickets and more information visit andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com.

