Carrie Hope Fletcher Will Star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella Musical

By Dan Meyer
Feb 14, 2020
 
The production will be directed by Laurence Connor at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Carrie Hope Fletcher, and Emerald Fennell

The upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber Cinderella musical has found its star. Carrie Hope Fletcher (Heathers, Les Misérables) will star in the title role when the musical begins performances in September at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Laurence Connor (Miss Saigon) will direct the production. Connor and Webber have collaborated before with Connor helming the recent revival (and upcoming summer engagement) of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium and School of Rock in 2015.

Cinderella features an original story and book by Emerald Fennel (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) with lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels). Also attached to the project is Broadway choreographer JoAnn Hunter (Disaster!, School of Rock). Casting and additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

School of Rock, also composed by Lloyd Webber and playing the Gillian Lynne Theatre, will close March 1. A tour set to launch in 2021 is in the works.

For tickets and more information visit andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com.

From Jesus Christ Superstar to School of Rock: Look Through the Shows of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who currently has 2 shows on Broadway, was born March 22.

24 PHOTOS
Jesus Christ Superstar Playbill - Oct 1971
Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesus_Christ_Superstar_Broadway_Production_Photo_1971_nypl.digitalcollections.ba81c5f8-97be-2984-e040-e00a18066d5a.001.w_HR.jpg
Jeff Fenholt and cast in Jesus Christ Superstar Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Evita Playbill - Opening Night, Sept 1979
Evita
Patti LuPone
Patti LuPone in Evita Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
cover_no_shadow
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Laurie Beechman and Bill Hutton
Laurie Beechman and Bill Hutton in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Cats Playbill - Opening Night, Oct 1982
Cats
Cats_Broadway_Production_Photo_1982_nypl.digitalcollections.acfeeb2d-7d07-4ce7-e040-e00a180644aa.001.w_HR.jpg
Cast of Cats Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Song and Dance Playbill - Oct 1985
Song and Dance
Bernadette Peters
Bernadette Peters and Christopher D'Amboise in Song and Dance Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
