Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Will Return to London Palladium in 2020

The Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical will begin performances in July.

The West End revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which played the London Palladium this past summer, will return to the venue next year.

Performances will begin July 2, 2020, for a 10-week engagement through September 6. Tickets will go on sale September 27.

Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith, Jason Donovan, and newcomer Jac Yarrow starred in the recent engagement. Casting for the 2020 production will be announced at a later date.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat had choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, sets and costumes by Morgan Large, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, and sound design by Gareth Owen.

The biblical musical will also be seen in a one-night-only New York City concert staging at David Geffen Hall in early 2020. The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari'el Stachel will star in the title role.

Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group produce the London run.

