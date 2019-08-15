Casper the Friendly Musical Will Make World Premiere at Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati

Stephen Cole and Matthew Martin Ward’s new musical will debut in October.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati will present the world premiere of Casper The Friendly Musical October 12–21 at the Taft Theatre.

Written by lyricist and librettist Stephen Cole and composer Matthew Martin Ward, the musical will be directed by Roderick Justice and choreographed by Eric Boyd. Casting will be announced later.

Casper the Friendly Ghost takes center stage in the musical for young audiences, focusing on Casper and his three uncles who live in the family mansion. Fifty years after their lives were cut short in a lightning storm, Magdalena, their former maid, reappears, and she is looking for the deed to the mansion—not because she wants the house, but because she believes there’s a message on the back that will lead her to a great treasure.

The musical is produced by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Click here for more information.

A second Cole musical, Merman's Apprentice, featuring a score by David Evans, will be seen September 27–October 13 on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall in Sonoma, California.

Sonoma Arts Alive presents the musical, which is set in 1970 as young Muriel Plankenstein runs away from home to become a Broadway star and subsequently becomes the apprentice to Broadway legend Ethel Merman. Dani Innocenti Beem will star as Ethel Merman with Emma Sutherland as her apprentice. Click here for ticket information.

