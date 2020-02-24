Cassie Beck to Take Over From Maria Dizzia in National Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me

The Tony-nominated play is currently playing Los Angeles.

Cassie Beck, seen on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo and The Humans, will take over from Maria Dizzia in the national tour of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play What the Constitution Means to Me. Beck will begin performances as Heidi in Charlotte, North Carolina, in June 2020, followed by engagements in Boston, Nashville, and La Jolla.

What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler, is currently playing in Los Angeles at the Mark Taper Forum, starring Dizzia and original cast members Mike Iveson and Rosdely Ciprian, as well as local student Jocelyn Shek. Performances continue through February 28, after which the hit show will play a limited run at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse (March 4–April 12).

What the Constitution Means to Me will then play Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Knight Theatre at Levine Center for the Arts (Blumenthal Performing Arts) June 23–July 5, followed by Nashville at the Polk Theatre (TPAC) July 14–July 19, Boston at the Huntington Avenue Theatre July 28–August 23 (where it opens the Huntington Theatre Company’s 2020–2021 season), and La Jolla, California, at La Jolla Playhouse September 1–27.

Additional cities for the remainder of the tour, and further casting, will be announced.

Written and originally performed by Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me wrapped up its acclaimed and extended Broadway premiere in August 2019 followed by a run in Washington, D.C. In the play, Schreck resurrects her teenage self—she put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution—to trace the effects of the founding document on generations of women, including many in her own family.

What the Constitution Means to Me was commissioned by True Love Productions and originated as part of Summerworks 2017, produced by Clubbed Thumb in partnership with True Love Productions. The Off Off-Broadway premiere was followed by two Off-Broadway runs and a Broadway transfer.

In addition to Schreck receiving Tony nods for Best Play and Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, What the Constitution Means to Me was also a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize and nominated for the 2019 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. The national tour is produced by Diana DiMenna, Aaron Glick, Matt Ross, Level Forward, and Eva Price.

