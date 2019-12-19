Cast and Creative Team of Off-Broadway’s Darling Grenadine Meet the Press

The Daniel Zaitchik musical, a bittersweet Manhattan-set love story, will premiere at Roundabout Underground in January.

Roundabout Underground’s production of Daniel Zaitchik’s Darling Grenadine will begin performances January 16, 2020, ahead of an official opening February 10. The Off-Broadway premiere is scheduled to run through March 15 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse, the new musical is a bittersweet Manhattan story about charismatic songwriter Harry and clever chorus girl Louise, Harry's brother Paul, and his beloved dog. The production stars Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit) and Emily Walton (Come From Away) as Harry and Louise, respectively, alongside Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Matt Dallal as Man, Aury Krebs as Woman, and Mike Nappi as The Street Musician.

Darling Grenadine will feature set design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Brian Ronan, projection design by Edward T. Morris, and animal training by William Berloni. David Gardos serves as music director with orchestrations by Matthew Moisey.

The Cast and Creative Team of Off-Broadway’s Darling Grenadine Meets the Press The Cast and Creative Team of Off-Broadway’s Darling Grenadine Meets the Press 3 PHOTOS

Darling Grenadine was seen at Goodspeed Musicals in 2017 (featuring Walton as Louise) and the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire earlier this year.