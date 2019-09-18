Cast Announced for London Staging of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Dominion

Performances will begin in November.

The full cast is set for the Made at Curve production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, which will play London’s Dominion Theatre November 16–January 4, 2020.

The cast will be headed by Michael Brandon as General Henry Waverly, Brenda Edwards as Martha Watson, Danielle Hope as Betty Haynes, Clare Halse as Judy Haynes, Danny Mac as Bob Wallace, and Dan Burton as Phil Davis. Mac and Burton reprise their roles following a successful run at Curve, Leicester in 2018.

They will be joined by Stephane Anelli, Delycia Belgrave, Sophie Camble, Matthew Caputo, Jordan Crouch, Aimee Hodnett, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Jo Morris, Oliver Ramsdale, Erin Rushidi, Kayleigh Thadani, Sion Tudor Owen, Alexandra Waite-Roberts, Sasha Walters, Matthew Whennell-Clark, Jack Wilcox, Anna Woodside, and Freya Yates.

Based on the film of the same name, White Christmas has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. It is directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster and choreographed by two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins, Gypsy).

The production also has set design by Michael Taylor, costume design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Tom Marshall, and orchestrations by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.

The musical is produced by Jamie Wilson, Mark Goucher, Gavin Kalin with Hunter Arnold, Jason Haigh-Ellery, Laurence Myers, InTheatre, Curve, Carlos Candal, and Kevin McCollum.

