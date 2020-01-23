Cast Complete for Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Samantha Williams and others join Sharon D. Clarke, John Cariani, and Caissie Levy in the upcoming production at Studio 54.

Casting is now complete for the upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, directed by Michael Longhurst with choreography by Ann Yee at Studio 54.

Samantha Williams will take on the role of Emmie (which won Anika Noni Rose a Tony Award in 2004). Williams made her Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen and also played the title role in a college production of Caroline, or Change.

Also new to the cast are Kaden Amari Anderson as Jackie/Joe Alternate, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Kevin S. McAllister as Bus/Dryer, N’Kenge as The Moon, and Jaden Myles Waldman as the Noah Gellman alternate.

They join the previously announced Sharon D. Clarke as Caroline along with Tony nominee John Cariani (The Band's Visit, Something Rotten!) as Stuart Gellman and Frozen's Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman.

The cast of Caroline, or Change, which will begin performances March 13 ahead of an April 7 opening, is rounded out by Jonah Mussolino (A Bronx Tale) as Noah Gellman; Come From Away's Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett; Nya (Cleopatra, Beautiful) as Radio 2; Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud) as Radio 1; Alexander Bello (The Rose Tattoo) as Joe Thibodeaux; Arica Jackson (Waitress) as Washing Machine; Harper Miles (Beautiful) as Radio 3; Chinua Payne (The Lion King) as Jackie Thibodeaux; Stuart Zagnit (Newsies) as Grandpa Gellman; and Chip Zien (Into the Woods) as Mr. Stopnick.

Caroline, or Change features a score by Jeanine Tesori and a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. The musical details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

The production features sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound design by Paul Arditti, and music supervision by Nigel Lilley. Chris Fenwick serves as music director.

This revival of Caroline, or Change premiered at the Chichester Festival Theatre in the U.K. in 2017, followed by a West End run.

The Broadway production is presented in association with Ambassador Theatre Group, Benjamin Lowy Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Nine Stories Productions.

