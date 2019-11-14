Cast Complete for Huntington Theatre Company’s Sweat

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage begins performances January 31, 2020.

The Huntington Theatre Company's upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s Sweat has found its cast of Rust Belt workers. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama begins performances at the Boston venue January 31, 2020.

Starring in Sweat are Tyla Abercrumbie as Cynthia, Marianna Bassham as Jessie, Brandon G. Green as Chris, Shane Kenyon as Jason, Maurice Emmanuel Parent as Evan, Jennifer Regan as Tracey, Tommy Rivera-Vega as Oscar, and Guy van Swearingen as Stan. Directing the production is Kimberly Senior, who helmed another Pulitzer winner, Disgraced, on Broadway.

The production will feature set design by Cameron Anderson, costumes by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting by D.M. Wood, and sound design and music by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca.

This season at the Huntington has already included a world premiere helmed by Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter. Before Sweat arrives in 2020 will be a modern take on the Cervantes classic, Quixote Nuevo, starting November 15, and We All Fall Down in January.

Sweat premiered at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 before playing Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2016 and at Broadway's Studio 54 the following year. It made its London debut earlier this year, starring three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton.

