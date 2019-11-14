Cast Complete for Huntington Theatre Company’s Sweat

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Cast Complete for Huntington Theatre Company’s Sweat
By Dan Meyer
Nov 14, 2019
Buy Tickets to Sweat
 
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Lynn Nottage begins performances January 31, 2020.
Sweat_Opening_Night_Broadway_2017_Party_10_HR.jpg
Lynn Nottage Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Huntington Theatre Company's upcoming production of Lynn Nottage’s Sweat has found its cast of Rust Belt workers. The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama begins performances at the Boston venue January 31, 2020.

Starring in Sweat are Tyla Abercrumbie as Cynthia, Marianna Bassham as Jessie, Brandon G. Green as Chris, Shane Kenyon as Jason, Maurice Emmanuel Parent as Evan, Jennifer Regan as Tracey, Tommy Rivera-Vega as Oscar, and Guy van Swearingen as Stan. Directing the production is Kimberly Senior, who helmed another Pulitzer winner, Disgraced, on Broadway.

The production will feature set design by Cameron Anderson, costumes by Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting by D.M. Wood, and sound design and music by Pornchanok Kanchanabanca.

This season at the Huntington has already included a world premiere helmed by Emmy and Tony winner Billy Porter. Before Sweat arrives in 2020 will be a modern take on the Cervantes classic, Quixote Nuevo, starting November 15, and We All Fall Down in January.

PHOTOS: Check Out Production Photos From The Purists, Directed by Billy Porter

Sweat premiered at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2015 before playing Off-Broadway's Public Theater in 2016 and at Broadway's Studio 54 the following year. It made its London debut earlier this year, starring three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton.

Production Photos: A First Look at Sweat in the West End

Production Photos: A First Look at Sweat in the West End

18 PHOTOS
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leanne Best and Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Clare Perkins Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Clare Perkins Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton, Stuart McQuarrie, and Leanne Best Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leanne Best, Clare Perkins, and Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leanne Best Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Martha Plimpton, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile, and Stuart McQuarrie Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Osy Ikhile and Patrick Gibson Johan Persson
Sweat_London_Gielgud_Theatre_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Martha Plimpton Johan Persson
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!