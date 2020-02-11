Cast Complete for London Palladium The Secret Garden, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Lucie Jones

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Cast Complete for London Palladium The Secret Garden, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Lucie Jones
By Andrew Gans
Feb 11, 2020
 
Nick Winston will direct the April performances.
Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo

The complete cast is set for the concert performances of the 1991 Tony-nominated musical The Secret Garden, which will be presented at the London Palladium April 4 at 3 PM and 7:30 PM.

Directed by Nick Winston and featuring musical direction by Adam Hoskins, the engagement will be headed by the previously announced Lucie Jones (Waitress) as Martha, Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Misérables) as Archibald Craven, and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Dickon.

The three actors will be joined by Aoife Hughes and Darcy Jacobs, who will share the role of Mary, with Bianca Baykara as Alice, Adam J. Bernard as Ben Weatherstaff, Lucy Drever as Narrator, Louise Ellard-Turnbull as Mrs. Winthrop, Ben Forster as Neville Craven, Sejal Keshwala as Ayah, Melanie La Barrie as Mrs. Medlock, Johndeep More as Fakir, Michael Riseley as Captain Albert Lennox, Celinde Schoenmaker as Lily, and Finley Glasgow and Isaac Lancel Watkinson, who will share the role of Colin. Members of the Trinity Laban Musical Theatre will form the ensemble.

Based on the popular literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden has a book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. Click here for ticket information.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

28 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!