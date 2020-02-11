Cast Complete for London Palladium The Secret Garden, Starring Ramin Karimloo and Lucie Jones

Nick Winston will direct the April performances.

The complete cast is set for the concert performances of the 1991 Tony-nominated musical The Secret Garden, which will be presented at the London Palladium April 4 at 3 PM and 7:30 PM.

Directed by Nick Winston and featuring musical direction by Adam Hoskins, the engagement will be headed by the previously announced Lucie Jones (Waitress) as Martha, Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia, Les Misérables) as Archibald Craven, and Jac Yarrow (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Dickon.

The three actors will be joined by Aoife Hughes and Darcy Jacobs, who will share the role of Mary, with Bianca Baykara as Alice, Adam J. Bernard as Ben Weatherstaff, Lucy Drever as Narrator, Louise Ellard-Turnbull as Mrs. Winthrop, Ben Forster as Neville Craven, Sejal Keshwala as Ayah, Melanie La Barrie as Mrs. Medlock, Johndeep More as Fakir, Michael Riseley as Captain Albert Lennox, Celinde Schoenmaker as Lily, and Finley Glasgow and Isaac Lancel Watkinson, who will share the role of Colin. Members of the Trinity Laban Musical Theatre will form the ensemble.

Based on the popular literary classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden has a book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and music by Lucy Simon. Click here for ticket information.

