Cast Complete for London Premiere of Stephen Schwartz Musical The Prince of Egypt

The new musical, based on the animated film of the same name, begins performances February 5 at London’s Dominion Theatre.

Children's casting has been announced for the London bow of the stage adaptation of Dreamworks Animation’s The Prince of Egypt, which begins previews February 5 at London's Dominion Theatre prior to an official opening February 25.

Sharing the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk, while the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy, and Young Midian Boy will be shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, and Taylor Jenkins.

The young performers join the previously announced Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

Watch the Music Video for ’Never in a Million Years,’ an Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

The ensemble includes Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas). The stage version features ten brand-new songs written by Schwartz, together with five of his songs from the animated film of the same name.

Scott Schwartz directs with choreography by Sean Cheesman, set designs by Kevin Depinet, costume designs by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and, makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold, and children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Watch London Cast of The Prince of Egypt Perform ‘When You Believe’

The London premiere is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.