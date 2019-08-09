Cast Complete for Off-Broadway’s Lear: That Old Man I Used to Know

Performances will begin September 5 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know, a new play based on Shakespeare’s King Lear, will play A.R.T./New York Theatres beginning September 5.

Adapted and directed by Beth Ann Hopkins with musical direction and arrangements by Elliot Roth, the limited engagement will continue through September 22.

The cast will include Louis Butelli (Sleep No More) as Lear, Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables) as Gloucester, Pete McElligott (War of the Roses) as Kent, Aileen Wu as Girl/Cordelia, Noelle Franco (Deployed) as Fool, Jonathan Hopkins (Henry IV) as Edgar, Kate Eastman (Tiny Houses) as Edmund, Ashley Scott as Regan, Hannah Sloat (War Horse) as Goneril, Vanessa Butler (Queens for a Year) as Cornwall, Kieron Anthony (The Last Days of Judas Iscariot) as Albany, and Christa Kimlicko Jones (The Three Sisters) as Mother.

In Lear: That Old Man I Used To Know, a young girl has run away to her grandmother's attic. When searching through a stack of old books, she opens one and characters and creatures emerge to tell her the story of King Lear.

The production will feature costume design by Sherry Martinez, lighting design by Charlotte McPherson, scenic design by Steve Brenman, sound design by Darin Hallinan, props design by Tony Leone, Sherry Leone, Gary Dolan, and Ashley Seltzer, and fight choreography and assistant direction by Alex Purcell.

“This play explores the conflict between love and disappointment, and it presses us to think of how much we are able to bear for the people who are most important to us,” said director-adapter Hopkins in a statement. “At its core, it's a human story of someone navigating this, and it's a story of the power and the limits of love, family and forgiveness.”

