Cast Complete for Sheffield Theatres’ Production of Guys and Dolls

Robert Hastie directs the limited engagement.

Full casting has been announced for the Sheffield Theatres production of the classic Frank Loesser musical Guys and Dolls, which will be presented December 7–January 18, 2020, with an official opening December 12.

Robert Hastie will direct with choreography by Matt Flint.

The cast will feature Natalie Casey as Miss Adelaide, Darragh Cowley as Lt. Brannigan, Dafydd Emyr as Big Jule, Jacob Fisher as Harry the Horse, Adrian Hansel as Benny Southstreet, Dawn Hope as General Cartwright, Kadiff Kirwan as Sky Masterson, TJ Lloyd as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Matthew Malthouse as Rusty Charlie, Martin Marquez as Nathan Detroit, Ross McLaren as Angie the Ox, Garry Robson as Arvide Abernathy, and Alex Young as Sarah Brown with Shaquille Brush as Havana Boy, Frances Camier as Havana Girl, Charlotte Coggin, Adam Denman, Emily Dunn, Tash Holway, Samantha Hull, Kate Playdon, and Anthony Starr.

The musical fable based on a story and characters of Damon Runyon has music and lyrics by Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows.

The production will also have designs by Janet Bird, musical direction and new arrangements by Will Stuart, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Mike Walker, and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

