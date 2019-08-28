Cast Complete for World Premiere of Emily White’s Pavilion

Theatr Clwyd’s production will play the Anthony Hopkins Theatre beginning September 26.

Casting has been announced for Theatr Clwyd’s world premiere of Emily White’s play Pavilion, which will begin previews September 26 prior to an official opening October 2 in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre.

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey helms the dark comedy, which will continue through October 12.

The cast will feature Ifan Huw Dafydd as Dewi, Carly-Sophia Davies as Jess, Caitlin Drake as Myfanwy, Ellis Duffy as Gary, Michael Geary as Evan, Lowri Hamer as Bethan, Victoria John as Big Nell, Kristian Phillips as Lloyd, Adam Redmore as Mark/Will, Rebecca Smith-Williams as Mary, and Tim Treloar as Dylan.

Pavilion is set in a run-down spa town in a forgotten corner of Wales filled with big personalities and even bigger egos.

The production, which marks White's playwriting debut, will have designs by Jacob Hughes, lighting design by Tim Mascall, sound design by Dan Balfour, choreography by Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster, fight direction by Owain Gwynn, and casting by Annelie Powell.

White originally trained as an actor at RADA, before obtaining an MA in Theatre Writing at York University. In 2018 she won a place on Channel 4’s 4Screenwriting Course, and this year she was selected to be part of the BBC Wales Writersroom group. She is currently writing a digital theatre piece for Wrapt Films/Open Sky Theatre and is also developing projects for TV, radio, theatre, and film.