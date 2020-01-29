Cast Members From Soft Power and A Strange Loop to Perform at Theatre Communications Group Gala

The February event will honor Soft Power writer David Henry Hwang and the National Black Theatre Festival.

Alums of two recent acclaimed Off-Broadway musicals will perform at Theatre Communications Group's upcoming gala, honoring playwright David Henry Hwang and North Carolina Black Repertory Company's National Black Theatre Festival. James Jackson, Jr. will perform "Memory Song" from Michael R. Jackson's A Strange Loop, and Billy Bustamante and Alyse Alan Louis will perform a selection from Soft Power, written by Hwang and Jeanine Tesori.

The event, set for February 3 at the Edison Ballroom, will also feature Phenomenal Maya playwright Nambi E. Kelley and producer Stephen Byrd, who will salute NBTF Artistic Director Jackie Alexander and Board President Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin.

“It’s always wonderful to connect with friends old and new, to lift up the remarkable work of our honorees, and raise important funds for TCG,” said Teresa Eyring, TCG executive director. “We’re also grateful to be able to feature scenes from these two heralded productions of musicals that premiered in TCG member theatres.”

For more information, visit TCG.org.

