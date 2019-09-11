Cast Set for Bandstand National Tour

By Dan Meyer
Sep 11, 2019
 
The first tour of the Broadway musical will begin with a preview run in Oklahoma City before launching in College Station, Texas.
The national tour cast of Bandstand is complete, with Zack Zaromatidis starring as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan.

The non-Equity tour begins previews in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, October 25–26 and officially launches in College Station, Texas, October 29–30. The tour will stop in over 75 cities across America, including Thousand Oaks, California; Toledo, Ohio; Worcester, Massachusetts; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Joining Zaromatidis and Smith on stage will be Roxy York as Mrs. June Adams, Rob Clove as Jimmy Campbell, Benjamin Powell as Davy Zlatic, Scott Bell as Nick Radel, Louis Jannuzzi as Wayne Wright, and Jonmichael Tarleton as Johnny Simpson.

Rounding out the cast are Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.

Bandstand is set in post-World War II America. When NBC announces a competition to discover the next big thing, Private First Class Novitski and some fellow veterans form a band. Throughout their journey to stardom, they discover the power of music and find their voice.

Three-time Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) directed and choreographed the original Broadway production of the musical, which features music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor.

The creative team includes scenic designer David Korins and associate Justin West, costume designer Paloma Young, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, Broadway sound designer Nevin Steinberg, and national tour sound designer David Thomas. Makeup, hair and wig design by J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova, orchestration by Greg Anthony Rassen and Bill Elliott, music arrangement Rassen, music supervision by Fred Lassen, tour direction by Gina Rattan, with choreography restaged and additional choreography by Marc Heitzman and tour casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

For more information and the full tour itinerary, visit BandstandBroadway.com.

