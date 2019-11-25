Cast Set for London Premiere of Cormac McCarthy’s The Sunset Limited

Cast Set for London Premiere of Cormac McCarthy's The Sunset Limited
By Andrew Gans
Nov 25, 2019
Terry Johnson will direct the two-hander.
Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton
Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton Helen Murray

Casting has been announced for the Boulevard Theatre’s London premiere of Cormac McCarthy’s The Sunset Limited. Directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Terry Johnson (Mrs. Henderson Presents, La Cage aux Folles), performances will begin January 16, 2020, prior to an official opening January 21.

The two-hander features Gary Beadle (Now We Are Here, EastEnders) and Jasper Britton (Jerusalem, Witness for the Prosecution) as, respectively, Black and White—two men who meet on a subway platform. The chance encounter instantly changes the trajectory of both their lives.

McCarthy's other works include The Road, All the Pretty Horses, Blood Meridian, and No Country for Old Men.

