Cast Set for New Off-Broadway Musical Fable Love Quirks

Cast Set for New Off-Broadway Musical Fable Love Quirks
By Andrew Gans
Feb 17, 2020
Previews begin February 28 at St. Luke's Theatre.
Maggie McDowell
Maggie McDowell

Casting is set for Love Quirks, which is billed as a “Musical Fable Based on Actual Events” and will begin performances Off-Broadway February 28 at St. Luke’s Theatre.

Brian Childers will direct a cast that features Maggie McDowell (Disaster!, Kinky Boots) as Lili, Matthew Schatz (Heathers: The Musical) as Chris, Lauren Testerman as Stephanie, and Erin Lamar as Ryan. Dylan Hartwell and Rori Nogee are the understudies.

Love Quirks, which features an original score by Seth Bisen-Hersh and a script by Mark Childers, concerns a group of 30-somethings who explore the bizarre tribulations of love, friendship, and all the blurry lines in-between.

Austin Nuckols will serve as the musical director, and Brent Michael Jones will be the production stage manager. The producer/general manager is Tom D’Angora.

