Cast Set for Off-Broadway’s Dennis, New Play by Jon Spano

Directed by Aaron Salazar, performances begin March 26.

Casting is set for Jon Spano's new play Dennis, which explores one man’s struggle to reinvent his identity in the face of mortality. Directed by Aaron Salazar, with original music by Manuel Pelayo and Giancarlo Bonfanti, performances are scheduled for March 26–April 5 at Theatre 54 at Shetler Studios.

Opening night is March 29.

The cast features Patrick Boyd (Gypsy, The Producers, Grease!) in the title role with Spencer Aste (Axis Company’s Seven in One Blow), Bonnie Black (Brighton Beach Memoirs and Broadway Bound at the Old Globe), and Max Meyers (Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Lolita My Love).

Confronted with mortality, Dennis is forced to reevaluate his identity while clinging to the independence and sexual stamina of his youth. Among the few of his generation to survive the AIDS epidemic, Dennis must come to terms with aging, grief, and the intimacy of a much younger man that challenges his entire ideology.

The production will also have costumes by Samantha Lacey Johnson and hair and makeup design by Jeremy Gatzert.

