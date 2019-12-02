Cast Set for Rags at London's Park Theatre

Bronagh Lagan will direct the 2020 production.

Carolyn Maitland (Ghost, Groundhog Day), Dave Willetts (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love), and Sam Attwater (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) will star as Rebecca, Avram, and Bronfman, respectively, in Rags at London's Park Theatre in 2020.

Directed by Bronagh Lagan (Little Women, Broken Wings), with musical direction by Joe Bunker and choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, the production will run January 9–February 8 with an official opening set for January 14.

The cast will also feature Debbie Chazen as Anna, Alex Gibson-Giorgio as Sal, Rachel Izen as Rachel, Samuel Jones and Jude Muir as David, Martha Kirby as Bella, Oisin Nolan-Power as Ben, and Jeremy Rose as Jack, with Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp.

Rags has a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) revised by David Thompson, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

The musical tells the story of Russian immigrant Rebecca, who, with her son David, travels to America in search of a better life. Rebecca must decide what matters more to her, staying true to her roots or adopting a new cultural identity in an attempt to fit in.

The production will also have orchestrations by Nick Barstow, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Derek Anderson, sound design by James Nicholson, casting by Jane Deitch, and children’s casting by Keston and Keston.

Rags is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Hope Mill Theatre, in association with Knockhardy Productions, Edward Prophet, People Entertainment Group, and Park Theatre and is presented by arrangement with MTI Europe.

