Cast Set for Reading of Concrete Jungle, Gender-Bending Twist on Cyrano de Bergerac

Scott Ebersold directs the romantic comedy from Bobby Cronin and Crystal Skillman.

Industry readings of Concrete Jungle, a contemporary take on Cyrano de Bergerac, will be held in Manhattan November 20 at 2 PM and 7 PM at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Directed by Scott Ebersold (The View UpStairs) with musical direction by Emily Marshall (Be More Chill), the presentation will feature L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Trent Saunders (Aladdin, Evita), Melanie Moore (Hello Dolly!, Finding Neverland), Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), EJ Zimmerman (Les Miserables), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Schyler Conaway (Saturday Night Fever), and Michael-Anthony Souza (And She Would Stand Like This) with Kara Arena, Christopher J. Nolan, Yassi Noubahar, and Noah Virgile.

The romantic comedy, with words and music by Bobby Cronin and additional material by Crystal Skillman, is set in The Concrete Jungle Bar, an oasis for a diverse group of friends trying to turn their dreams into realities while traversing the tangled web of New York City.

An educational production of Concrete Jungle will be produced in July as part of Arts Abroad’s London Summer Music Theatre Academy.

For reservations or more information contact Sarah@DDMProductionsNYC.com.

