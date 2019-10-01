Cast Set for U.K. Premiere of High Fidelity

The David Lindsay-Abaire, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green musical will begin performances October 21 at the Turbine Theatre.

Full casting has been announced for The Turbine Theatre’s upcoming production of the short-lived 2006 Broadway musical High Fidelity.

Directed and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves, performances will begin October 21 and continue through December 7. Opening night is scheduled for November 1.

Leading the company is Oliver Ormson (The Book of Mormon), who will play vinyl shop owner Rob, with Carl Au as Dick, Robbie Durham as Barry, Rosie Fletcher as Anna, Joshua Dever as Neil Young/Bruce Springsteen, Shanay Holmes as Laura, Eleanor Kane as Marie, Jessica Lee, Bobbie Little as Liz, Lauran Rae, and Robert Tripolino as Ian.

High Fidelity, the second production in Paul Taylor-Mills’ inaugural season at The Turbine Theatre (following Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song), is based on the novel by Nick Hornby and features a book by David Lindsey-Abaire, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Amanda Green. The musical follows Rob, a 30-something owner of a London record shop who’s mastered the art of finding rare vinyl and losing girlfriends. Laura just dumped him, and Rob is moving on.

The production features sets and costumes by David Shields, sound by Dan Samson, lighting by Andrew Exeter, and casting by Will Burton CDG. Helen Siveter is the associate director.

See What Else Is Scheduled to Perform in London