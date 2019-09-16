Cast Set for Virginia Musical Theatre Staging of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Performances will begin October 4.

Virginia Musical Theatre will present Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella October 4–6 at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Pierre Brault, the cast will be led by Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music) as Prince Topher, Amelia Dobbs as Ella, and Emmy nominee Kera O’Bryon as Marie, Ella’s Fairy Godmother.

The three actors will be joined by BreAnne Okoren, Jennifer Myor, Jackson Glenn, Regina Rossi, Evan Martin, Gavin Harper, Emily Dempsey, Taylor Drumwright, Charlotte Ennen, Alexandra Fleshman, Katelyn Malloy, Mariah Mazyck, Chandler Midgett, Suzanne Oberdorfer, Emma Teixeira, Terrence Bennett, Caleb Cherry, Wesley Ehle, Peter Hughes, Zack Kattwinkel, Joey Kennedy, Alexx Stachowiak, Clint Maddox Thompson, Corbin Vollette-LeFleur, Jamie Lynn Cruz, Cai Luzak, Ekene Osuchukwy, Alexa Buckner, Sarah Lenahan, Kendra Liverman, and Noah Stoumbaugh.

Alexx Stachowiak will serve as the choreographer for the production, with Allan Decipulo as music director.

Cinderella, which premiered as a 1957 television film starring Julie Andrews in the title role, was updated for contemporary audiences in 2013 with a new book by five-time Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane (The Nance, Sister Act, Xanadu, Lysistrata Jones, The Little Dog Laughed).

