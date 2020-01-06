Cast Set for World Premiere of Qui Nguyen’s Queer Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Cast Set for World Premiere of Qui Nguyen’s Queer Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation
By Dan Meyer
Jan 06, 2020
 
The musical begins performances February 4 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
The cast of <i>Revenge Song</i> at Geffen Playhouse
The cast of Revenge Song at Geffen Playhouse Jeff Lorch

The full cast for the world premiere of Qui Nguyen’s queer-themed Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation is assembled ahead of its bow February 4 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, California.

Margaret Odette stars as the real-life opera singer and swordswoman Julie d’Aubigny. The musical follows the 17th century French queer woman’s trials and tribulations as she goes on a journey of self-discovery. Joining Odette onstage in multiple roles are Noshir Dalal, Beth Hawkes, Tom Myers, Amy Kim Waschke, and Eugene Young.

The Robert Ross Parker-directed musical features original songs by Shane Rettig with lyrics by Nguyen. The piece was created with Vampire Cowboys, Nguyen’s theatrical company that develops works with a comic book feel on stage.

The creative team for the production is comprised of scenic and lighting designer Nick Francone, costume designer Jessica Shay, composer and sound designer Shane Rettig, projection designers Kaitlin Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, puppet Designer David Valentine, music director Ryan O'Connell, choreographer Stacy Dawson Stearns, fight directors Maggie Macdonald and Tim Brown, production stage manager Ross Jackson, assistant stage manager Lizzie Thompson, and casting director Phyllis Schuringa.

Revenge Song opens February 13 and is scheduled to run through March 8.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!