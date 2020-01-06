Cast Set for World Premiere of Qui Nguyen’s Queer Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation

The musical begins performances February 4 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

The full cast for the world premiere of Qui Nguyen’s queer-themed Revenge Song: A Vampire Cowboys Creation is assembled ahead of its bow February 4 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, California.

Margaret Odette stars as the real-life opera singer and swordswoman Julie d’Aubigny. The musical follows the 17th century French queer woman’s trials and tribulations as she goes on a journey of self-discovery. Joining Odette onstage in multiple roles are Noshir Dalal, Beth Hawkes, Tom Myers, Amy Kim Waschke, and Eugene Young.

The Robert Ross Parker-directed musical features original songs by Shane Rettig with lyrics by Nguyen. The piece was created with Vampire Cowboys, Nguyen’s theatrical company that develops works with a comic book feel on stage.

The creative team for the production is comprised of scenic and lighting designer Nick Francone, costume designer Jessica Shay, composer and sound designer Shane Rettig, projection designers Kaitlin Pietras and Jason H. Thompson, puppet Designer David Valentine, music director Ryan O'Connell, choreographer Stacy Dawson Stearns, fight directors Maggie Macdonald and Tim Brown, production stage manager Ross Jackson, assistant stage manager Lizzie Thompson, and casting director Phyllis Schuringa.

Revenge Song opens February 13 and is scheduled to run through March 8.