Casting Announced for The Thanksgiving Play at the Geffen Playhouse

The satire about a politically correct elementary school Thanksgiving pageant had its Off-Broadway world premiere at Playwrights Horizons last year.

The Geffen Playhouse has announced complete casting for Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, which will begin previews in Los Angeles October 22 ahead of an October 31 opening night. Michael John Garcés directs the political satire that received its Off-Broadway premiere at Playwrights Horizons last year.

The Thankgsiving Play will feature Noah Bean (The Whirligig, Marjorie Prime) as Jaxton, Alexandra Henrikson (Fish in the Dark, The Snow Geese) as Alicia, Tony Sandrew (Million Dollar Quartet, The Foreigner) as Caden, and Samantha Sloyan (Ellis Island: The Dream of America, Munched) as Logan.

FastHorse examines America's relationship with the national holiday and its problematic history, as a group of high school theatre students attempt to present a politically correct and non-culturally appropriative Thanksgiving pageant.

Performances will continue through December 1.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Ryung Clement, costume Designer Garry Lennon, lighting designer Tom Ontiveros, and sound designer Cricket S. Myers. Samantha Cotton is production stage manager. Casting is by Phyllis Schuringa, CSA.

For tickets, visit GeffenPlayhouse.org.


