Casting Complete for World Premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt

The play begins performances January 25, 2020, at the Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

Casting is complete for the world premiere of Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, beginning performances January 25, 2020, at the Wyndham’s Theatre in the West End.

Newly announced for the Patrick Marber-helmed production are adults Faye Castelow, Felicity Davidson, Avye Leventis, and Sadie Shimmin with children Jarlan Bogolubov, Ramsay Robertson, and Joshua Schneider.

They join the previously announced adults Sebastian Armesto, Jenna Augen, Rhys Bailey, Joe Coen, Mark Edel-Hunt, Clara Francis, Ilan Galkoff, Caroline Gruber, Sam Hoare, Natalie Law, Noof McEwan, Dorothea Myer-Bennett, Jake Neads, Aaron Neil, Alexander Newland, Yasmin Paige, Adrian Scarborough, Griffin Stevens, Ed Stoppard, Luke Thallon, Eleanor Wyld, and Alexis Zegerman, and children Toby Cohen, Zachary Cohen, Olivia Festinger, Tamar Laniado, Maya Larholm, Daniel Lawson, Louis Levy, Libby Lewis, Jack Meredith, Chloe Raphael, Beatrice Rapstone, and Montague Rapstone.

Leopoldstadt will feature set designs by Richard Hudson, costume designs by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, with movement by EJ Boyle. Adult casting is by Amy Ball with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

Stoppard’s work is set over several decades in Vienna, Austria. The play looks at the human condition and its resilience in the face of traumatic history before and after World War II.

