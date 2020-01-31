Casting Directors Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski Form JZ Casting

The theatre insiders have previously worked on several Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional shows.

Casting Directors Geoff Josselson and Katja Zarolinski have partnered to open JZ Casting, an NYC-based casting office that combines their 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry. The pair have collectively cast myriad productions on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally, in addition to some film and television work.

Josselson has been a casting director for 15 years. He founded Geoff Josselson Casting in 2007, handling casting for New York and regional theatres including Arena Stage, Brooklyn Academy of Music, The Old Globe, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and York Theatre Company. Additional shows include The Velocity of Autumn on Broadway, Southern Comfort at the Public Theater, John and Jen at Keen Company, Enter Laughing at the York Theatre, and Altar Boyz Off-Broadway and on tour. He is a graduate of New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

During her eight-year tenure at McCorkle Casting, Zarolinski worked on the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town and Amazing Grace, as well as off-Broadway productions and for regional venues, including Barrington Stage Company, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Seattle Repertory Theatre. She is an of from the BFA Musical Theatre program at Syracuse University, where she attended the NYC Tepper Semester and was mentored by the staff at Calleri Casting. She sits on the Diversity Committee at Casting Society of America and has been nominated for two Artios Awards.

“When I first met Katja, I saw in her the same deep passion for casting as I see in myself, and knew that we had to work together. Forming JZ Casting seemed like a natural choice for the both of us from the beginning,” said Josselson. “We are excited to shake up the casting process by utilizing our in-depth research and commitment to finding actors beyond the usual ways of submitting,” added Zarolinski.

JZ Casting will offer a wide array of casting services and consultation for theatre, film, television, and new media. Their offices are located at 226 West 37th Street.

