Tony Winner Donna McKechnie to Perform Solo Show at The Green Room 42

My Musical Comedy Life will explore the A Chorus Line favorite's career on Broadway and beyond.

Tony winner Donna McKechnie will take the stage at The Green Room 42 for her solo show My Musical Comedy Life March 19–21.

The musical memoir follows the star’s career from her youth in the Midwest with dreams of becoming a dancer to her recent induction into the Theater Hall of Fame. Audiences will go behind the scenes with stories about McKechnie’s co-stars and hear numbers from shows like Promises, Promises, Company, Sweet Charity, Follies, and A Chorus Line.



READ: A Re-Staging of ‘Turkey Lurkey Time’ Saved Donna McKechnie’s Job—and Her Road to Stardom

The star was recently seen in The Wild Party in London, Arena Stage’s The Pajama Game, and the musical Halftime at Paper Mill Playhouse. She last appeared on the Main Stem in State Fair and served as standby to Chita Rivera in The Visit.

McKechnie can currently be heard on the Broadway Podcast Network with her show The Ladies Who Lunch—a deep-dive into the lives of women in the industry all while eating at the famous theatre district staple Sardi's.

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage 27 PHOTOS

McKechnie has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.