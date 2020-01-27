Tony Winner Donna McKechnie to Perform Solo Show at The Green Room 42

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Winner Donna McKechnie to Perform Solo Show at The Green Room 42
By Dan Meyer
Jan 27, 2020
 
My Musical Comedy Life will explore the A Chorus Line favorite's career on Broadway and beyond.
Half_Time_Paper_Mill_Playhouse_Press_Day_2018_38_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony winner Donna McKechnie will take the stage at The Green Room 42 for her solo show My Musical Comedy Life March 19–21.

The musical memoir follows the star’s career from her youth in the Midwest with dreams of becoming a dancer to her recent induction into the Theater Hall of Fame. Audiences will go behind the scenes with stories about McKechnie’s co-stars and hear numbers from shows like Promises, Promises, Company, Sweet Charity, Follies, and A Chorus Line.

READ: A Re-Staging of ‘Turkey Lurkey Time’ Saved Donna McKechnie’s Job—and Her Road to Stardom

The star was recently seen in The Wild Party in London, Arena Stage’s The Pajama Game, and the musical Halftime at Paper Mill Playhouse. She last appeared on the Main Stem in State Fair and served as standby to Chita Rivera in The Visit.

McKechnie can currently be heard on the Broadway Podcast Network with her show The Ladies Who Lunch—a deep-dive into the lives of women in the industry all while eating at the famous theatre district staple Sardi's.

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

From Company to Chorus Line: Look Back at Donna McKechnie on the Stage

McKechnie won a Tony for her performance in A Chorus Line in 1976.

27 PHOTOS
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington
Baayork Lee, Donna McKechnie, and Margo Sappington in Promises, Promises
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in <i>Company</i>.
Donna McKechnie, Dean Jones and Pamela Myers in Company Friedman-Abeles
(l.-r.) Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie and Pamela Myers in the original production of <i>Company</i>
Susan Browning, Donna McKechnie, and Pamela Myers in Company Photo by Martha Swope
_Production_Photo_Company_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in Company Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Donna McKechnie and Ron Husmann in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Fran Stevens and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
in <i>On the Town</i>
Ron Husmann and Donna McKechnie in On the Town Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line.
Donna McKechnie and company of A Chorus Line Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
_Broadway_Production_Photo_nypl.digitalcollections.acfeeb2d-7e4c-4ce7-e040-e00a180644aa.001.w_HR.jpg
Donna McKechnie in A Chorus Line Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Donna McKechnie records the <i>Chorus Line</i> cast album
Donna McKechnie records the Chorus Line cast album Sony Music Archives
Share

McKechnie has been a special guest performer on Playbill Travel’s Broadway on the High Seas cruises. Cabins are now on sale for Broadway in the Great Northwest, Playbill Travel’s first domestic cruise featuring Kate Baldwin, Tedd Firth, Aaron Lazar, and Beth Leavel (April 26–May 4, 2020), and for Broadway on the Mediterranean (August 31–September 7, 2020), featuring Audra McDonald, Will Swenson, Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, and Lindsay Mendez, and for Broadway on the Nile (December 27, 2020–January 7, 2021) and Broadway on the Caribbean (February 15–22, 2021), with performers soon to be announced. To book a suite or stateroom, call Playbill Travel at 866-455-6789 or visit PlaybillTravel.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!