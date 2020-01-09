Casting Set for the English-Language World Premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] in London

By Dan Meyer
Jan 09, 2020
The Jean Poiret play, translated by Simon Callow, begins February 12 at Park Theatre.
Park Theatre logo.jpg

Park Theatre has found its world premiere cast for Simon Callow’s English translation of Jean Poiret’s La Cage aux Folles [The Play], beginning previews February 12 ahead of an opening night February 18.

Staring in the play are Paul Hunter as Albin, Michael Matus as Georges, Syrus Lowe as Jacob, Arthur Hughes as Laurent, Sarah Lam as Simone, Peter Straker as Tabaro, Mark Cameron as Marseilles/Zorba, Simon Hepworth as Monsieur Priedieu/Mercedes, Louise Bangay as Madame Priedieu, Georgina Ambrey as Muriel, and William Nelson as Frances.

Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bond helms the production, with a creative team to be announced at a later date. Performances are scheduled through March 21.

Poiret’s play originally debuted in 1973 in France, inspiring the Tony-winning musical of the same name by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein that debuted on Broadway in 1983.

The Jerry Herman-Harvey Fierstein musical opened August 21, 1983 at the Palace Theatre.

23 PHOTOS
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_26_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Frank_Di_Pasquale_David_Scala_George_Hearn_Dan_O'Grady_Sam_Singhaus_HR.jpg
Frank Di Pasquale, David Scala, George Hearn, Dan O'Grady, and Sam Singhaus Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Dan_O'Grady_Frank_Di_Pasquale_Sam_Singhaus_David_Scala_HR.jpg
Dan O'Grady, Frank Di Pasquale, Sam Singhaus, and David Scala Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Elizabeth_Parrish_HR.jpg
Elizabeth Parrish Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_Cast_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, George Hearn, and cast Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_Leslie_Stevens_John_Weiner_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, Leslie Stevens, and John Weiner Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_Gene_Barry_William_Thomas_Jr_George_Hearn_HR.jpg
Gene Barry, William Thomas, Jr., and George Hearn Martha Swope
La_Cage_Aux_Folles_Broadway_Production_Photos_1983_George_Hearn_HR-2.jpg
George Hearn Martha Swope
