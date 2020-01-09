Casting Set for the English-Language World Premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] in London

The Jean Poiret play, translated by Simon Callow, begins February 12 at Park Theatre.

Park Theatre has found its world premiere cast for Simon Callow’s English translation of Jean Poiret’s La Cage aux Folles [The Play], beginning previews February 12 ahead of an opening night February 18.

Staring in the play are Paul Hunter as Albin, Michael Matus as Georges, Syrus Lowe as Jacob, Arthur Hughes as Laurent, Sarah Lam as Simone, Peter Straker as Tabaro, Mark Cameron as Marseilles/Zorba, Simon Hepworth as Monsieur Priedieu/Mercedes, Louise Bangay as Madame Priedieu, Georgina Ambrey as Muriel, and William Nelson as Frances.

Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bond helms the production, with a creative team to be announced at a later date. Performances are scheduled through March 21.

Poiret’s play originally debuted in 1973 in France, inspiring the Tony-winning musical of the same name by Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein that debuted on Broadway in 1983.

