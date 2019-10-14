La Cage Aux Folles [The Play] to Make English-Language Debut at Park Theatre

By Dan Meyer
Oct 14, 2019
 
The London theatre space will also produce a 10-year anniversary staging of Clybourne Park for its 2020 season.
The world premiere of La Cage Aux Folles [The Play] in English, adapted by Simon Callow, will debut in 2020 at Park Theatre in London, as part of the venue’s upcoming season during the first half of the year. The season will shine a spotlight on diversity and community.

The season kicks off with a transfer from Hope Mill Theatre Rags the Musical at Park 200, with a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof), lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), and music by Charles Strouse (Annie).

Up next will be La Cage Aux Folles [The Play], followed by a revival of the Tony-winning play Clybourne Park by Bruce Norris. A Place for We, telling an intergenerational story of London’s changing demographic, will be presented in partnership with Talawa Theatre Company, and The Garden of Words, based on Makoto Shinkai/CoMix Wave Films, will close out the season in an anime-inspired style.

Park Theatre also announced its slate for Park90, with Shackleton and His Stowaway, Time and Tide, Corpse!, Never Not Once, The Still Room, and Burkas and Bacon Butties.

For more information, visit ParkTheatre.co.uk.

