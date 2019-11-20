Casts of Hadestown, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice, More Sing on Carols for a Cure: Volume 21

Casts of Hadestown, Oklahoma!, Beetlejuice, More Sing on Carols for a Cure: Volume 21
By Dan Meyer
Nov 20, 2019
The 18-track holiday album benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Broadway’s Carols for a Cure Volume 21 features 18 tracks from the companies of over a dozen Broadway musicals, including this year’s Tony-winning Hadestown and Oklahoma!.

Joining them are singers from the casts of Beetlejuice, Ain't Too Proud, and Tootsie, in addition to long-running favorites The Phantom of the Opera, Aladdin, Waitress, and Wicked.

Also on the album are the Freestyle Love Supreme rappers' spin on “O Christmas Tree” and two songs celebrating Chanukah from Dear Evan Hansen and Off-Broadway's Yiddish-language Fiddler on the Roof.

This year’s release includes a digital download with bonus content, such as behind-the-scenes videos from the album’s recording, produced by Lynn Pinto and engineered by Andros Rodriguez.

Carols for a Cure, Volume 21, along with Volumes 1 through 20, is available now for $25 in the Broadway Cares store. Participating theaters will have the new edition available for purchase during performances.

Check out the entire track list below.

1. “Carol Of The Beetlebells” – Beetlejuice
2. “Jingle Bells” – Tootsie
3. “O Come All Ye Faithful” – Ain’t Too Proud
4. “Drey Dreydele” – Fiddler On The Roof
5. “Auld Lang Syne” – Oklahoma!
6. “Baby, It's Cold Outside” – Mean Girls
7. “A Prayer For Peace” – Broadway Musicians AFM Local 802
8. “December Feels” – Aladdin
9. “What Child Is This?” – Hamilton
10. “Hine Ma Tov/Together” – Dear Evan Hansen
11. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” – Come From Away
12. “Lo, How A Rose E’er Bloomin’” – Wicked
13. “O Christmas Tree” – An FLS Treemix
14. “O Holy Night” – Frozen
15. “Secret Santa” – Waitress
16. “Coventry Carol” – The Broadway Baby Mamas
17. “The First Noel” – The Phantom of the Opera
18. “Midwintersong” – Hadestown

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with AIDS and other serious illnesses receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

Check out photos from the 2018 Carols for a Cure recording below.

The 18th volume of the Broadway holiday album is now available for purchase in theatres and online.

Hamilton Cast
On Your Feet! Ladies
Anthony Ramos
Cats Orchestra
Color Purple and Matilda kids
Broadway Carols for a Cure
