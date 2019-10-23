Catch Ana Gasteyer's Return to The Goldbergs as Ms. Cinoman

The Broadway alum plays the eccentric drama teacher, who is trying to mount a production of Romeo and Juliet this time around.

A clip above from the October 23 episode of The Goldbergs shows Broadway alum Ana Gastayer (Wicked, The Threepenny Opera) returning as the drama teacher Ms. Cinoman. Standing in the principal’s office, Cinoman seems concerned about the upcoming production of Romeo & Juliet.

This isn’t Gastayer’s first time on The Goldbergs as the eccentric director—the character has mounted a production of Fiddler on the Roof, sang “Any Dream Will Do” from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and auditioned the youngest Goldberg for A Chorus Line.

The upcoming episode, entitled “Parents Thursday,” was written by Aaron Kaczander, with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Aaron Kaczander. Melissa Joan Hart directs.

“I told the writer’s room last season my only starring role in high school was Romeo in Romeo and Juliet,” says Goldberg. “My theatre teacher was a huge Shakespeare fan and put her heart and soul into the production. Just one problem: me. I didn’t understand anything I was saying and insisted on doing slapstick comedy the entire show. This is all seen in this episode. In the ‘Wherefore art thou, Romeo’ scene, I really did fall off the balcony and then yell ‘Ow, my foot!’ I cringe every time I think about it and this is why the writing staff wanted to make this episode.”

The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers.

