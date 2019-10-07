Catch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and More in The Little Mermaid Live! Teaser Trailer

The live presentation will air November 5 on ABC.

The stars of The Little Mermaid Live! swim to center stage in the first teaser trailer for the ABC presentation. The Disney favorite heads to the small screen in a concert/film hybrid November 5.

Moana and Rise star Auli'i Cravalho will star as Ariel, with Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

The performance will incorporate both live performances from the new cast and clips from the original animated movie. As teased above, the cast will be in costume for the performance on a unit set.

Richard Kraft serves as executive producer, having devised a similar presentation at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid is also in the works, with Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborating with Oscar winner Alan Menken on new songs (Menken won two Oscars for his work on the 1989 movie, including one with the late Howard Ashman for "Under the Sea").

