Catch Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, and More in The Little Mermaid Live! Teaser Trailer

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 07, 2019
 
The live presentation will air November 5 on ABC.

The stars of The Little Mermaid Live! swim to center stage in the first teaser trailer for the ABC presentation. The Disney favorite heads to the small screen in a concert/film hybrid November 5.

Moana and Rise star Auli'i Cravalho will star as Ariel, with Queen Latifah as Ursula, Shaggy as Sebastian, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips as Prince Eric.

The performance will incorporate both live performances from the new cast and clips from the original animated movie. As teased above, the cast will be in costume for the performance on a unit set.

Richard Kraft serves as executive producer, having devised a similar presentation at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid is also in the works, with Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborating with Oscar winner Alan Menken on new songs (Menken won two Oscars for his work on the 1989 movie, including one with the late Howard Ashman for "Under the Sea").

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway

Look Back at The Little Mermaid on Broadway

The Little Mermaid opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on January 10, 2008.

10 PHOTOS
Tituss Burgess starred as Sebastian in the Broadway production of <i>The Little Mermaid</i>
Tituss Burgess starred as Sebastian in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid Joan Marcus
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard and Sherie Rene Scott in Disney's <i> The Little Mermaid</i>.
Derrick Baskin, Sierra Boggess, Tyler Maynard, and Sherie Rene Scott in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Joan Marcus
http://images.playbill.com/photo/0/0/001649F00C534FEDBD60FA771231CA55.jpg
Sierra Bogess Per Breiehagen
Norm Lewis
Norm Lewis Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess and ladies
Sierra Boggess and ladies Joan Marcys
Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid.
Sherie Rene Scott in The Little Mermaid. Per Breiehagen
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess
Sean Palmer and Sierra Boggess Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid.
Sierra Boggess in The Little Mermaid. Joan Marcus
Sierra Boggess
Sierra Boggess Joan Marcus
Cast
Cast Joan Marcus
