Catch Idina Menzel With Adam Sandler in the Trailer for Uncut Gems

By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2019
 
The Tony winner plays Sandler’s wife in the crime drama film by the Safdie Brothers.

Check out the trailer for Uncut Gems, featuring Tony winner Idina Menzel as Dinah, a wife who refuses to let her husband fool around, above.

Joining Menzel and star Adam Sandler in the film are Broadway alums Eric Bogosian (Time Stands Still) and two-time Tony winner Judd Hirsch (Conversations With My Father). Rounding out the cast are Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, and former NBA player Kevin Garnett.

Uncut Gems follows Diamond District jewelry salesman Howard Ratne (Sandler) as he resorts to mafioso-type behavior to settle his debts. Menzel plays Ratner’s wife Dinah.

Menzel is currently starring in the West Coast premiere of Skintight through October 6 at Geffen Playhouse ahead of the release of Frozen 2, in which the Broadway star once again lends her vocal talents as Elsa.

Uncut Gems is directed by the Safdie Brothers with a script by the duo and Ronald Bronstein. The film is set for release December 13, distributed by A24.

