Cats Motion Picture Soundtrack to Be Released December 20; Track List Unveiled

The highlights album drops the same day as the movie arrives in theatres.

Check out the track listing for the Cats movie's upcoming soundtrack. Both the album and the film will be released December 20.

Cats: Highlights From the Motion Picture Soundtrack features the vocal talents of James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Robbie Fairchild, Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and Rebel Wilson.

The release includes the Golden Globe-nominated track “Beautiful Ghosts” by Swift and Webber. he new song is performed in the film by Hayward as Victoria, and later reprised in the credits by Swift (the latter version was released in November).

Check out the track listing below.

1. Overture

2. Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats

3. The Old Gumbie Cat (Rebel Wilson feat. Robbie Fairchild)

4. The Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo)

5. Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town (James Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English and Idris Elba)

6. Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer (Danny Collins, Naoimh Morgan and Francesca Hayward)

7. Old Deuteronomy (Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench)

8. Beautiful Ghosts (Francesca Hayward)

9. Magical Gus

10. Gus: The Theatre Cat (Ian McKellen)

11. Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat (Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild)

12. Macavity (Taylor Swift feat. Idris Elba)

13. Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca Hayward)

14. Memory (Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca Hayward)

15. The Addressing of Cats (Judi Dench)

16. Beautiful Ghosts (Taylor Swift)

READ: What We Know About the Cats Movie So Far

Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on Webber’s musical, based on T. S. Eliot’s poem “Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats”. Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

