Cats Motion Picture Soundtrack to Be Released December 20; Track List Unveiled

By Dan Meyer
Dec 16, 2019
 
The highlights album drops the same day as the movie arrives in theatres.

Check out the track listing for the Cats movie's upcoming soundtrack. Both the album and the film will be released December 20.

Cats: Highlights From the Motion Picture Soundtrack features the vocal talents of James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Robbie Fairchild, Francesca Hayward, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and Rebel Wilson.

The release includes the Golden Globe-nominated track “Beautiful Ghosts” by Swift and Webber. he new song is performed in the film by Hayward as Victoria, and later reprised in the credits by Swift (the latter version was released in November).

Check out the track listing below.

1. Overture
2. Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats
3. The Old Gumbie Cat (Rebel Wilson feat. Robbie Fairchild)
4. The Rum Tum Tugger (Jason Derulo)
5. Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town (James Corden feat. Jason Derulo, Cory English and Idris Elba)
6. Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer (Danny Collins, Naoimh Morgan and Francesca Hayward)
7. Old Deuteronomy (Robbie Fairchild feat. Judi Dench)
8. Beautiful Ghosts (Francesca Hayward)
9. Magical Gus
10. Gus: The Theatre Cat (Ian McKellen)
11. Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat (Steven McRae feat. Robbie Fairchild)
12. Macavity (Taylor Swift feat. Idris Elba)
13. Mr. Mistoffelees (Laurie Davidson feat. Robbie Fairchild, Judi Dench & Francesca Hayward)
14. Memory (Jennifer Hudson feat. Francesca Hayward)
15. The Addressing of Cats (Judi Dench)
16. Beautiful Ghosts (Taylor Swift)

Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) directs the big screen take on Webber’s musical, based on T. S. Eliot’s poem “Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats”. Hamilton Tony winner Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs, having previously worked on the 2016 Broadway revival.

Check Out the Cast of the Cats Movie

Francesca Hayward as Victoria
James Corden as Bustopher Jones
Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat
Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots
Taylor Swift as Bombalurina
Laurie Davidson as Mr. Mistoffelees
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger
Idris Elba as Macavity
Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy
Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella
