Fosse/Verdon, Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, More Earn 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 09, 2019
 
The 77th annual ceremony will take place January 5.
Fosse/Verdon_FX_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams Eric Liebowitz/FX

A host of Broadway favorites were recognized for their work on screen as nominations for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards were announced December 9.

Far and away the category stacked the heaviest with artists and titles to entice theatre fans is Best Original Song. Five Tony winners penned four of the songs: Andrew Lloyd Webber for new Cats tune “Beautiful Ghosts(co-written with and performed by Taylor Swift), Elton John for Rocketman’s “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” (with Bernie Taupin), husband-and-wife duo Bobby and Kristen Lopez for “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, and Cynthia Erivo for “Stand Up,” the anthem she performed and wrote with Joshua Brian Campbell for Harriet. Rounding out the category is The Lion King’s “Spirit,” by Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Glen Wilson/Focus Features

The “Beautiful Ghosts” nod was the only one for Cats, which was omitted from Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy (Rocketman being the sole movie musical in the category).

WATCH: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift Discuss the New Song They Wrote for the Cats Movie

Erivo was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for her performance as Harriet Tubman in the aforementioned biopic. Fellow Tony winner Scarlett Johansson joins her in the category for Marriage Story, as does Charlize Theron for Bombshell, Broadway alum Saoirse Ronan for Little Women, and Renée Zellweger for embodying Judy Garland in Judy.

Adam Driver, who earned his first Tony nomination earlier this year for Burn This, continued his streak of accolades with a nomination for Marriage Story. Tony winner Jonathan Pryce (recently on Broadway in The Height of the Storm) and Tony nominee Antonio Banderas are also in the running for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama, for The Two Popes and Pain and Glory, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the small screen, several stage names picked up nominations, including Tony winner Ben Platt for The Politician, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter for Pose, Tony and Oscar winner Helen Mirren for Catherine the Great, recent The Great Society star Brian Cox for Succession, and Off-Broadway and West End alum Phoebe Waller-Bridge for Fleabag.

After earning an Emmy Award earlier this year for playing Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams received a Golden Globe nomination for the FX limited series, which also earned nods for co-star Sam Rockwell and Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture.

WATCH: 16 Fosse/Verdon Secrets From Lin-Manuel Miranda, Michelle Williams, Sam Rockwell, and More

Winners will be announced January 5, 2020, at the 77th annual ceremony, broadcast on NBC. For the full list of nominations, visit GoldenGlobes.com.

A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix

A First Look at Ben Platt in The Politician on Netflix

10 PHOTOS
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Theo Germaine, Julia Schlaepfer, and Laura Dreyfuss in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Jessica Lange, Ben Platt, and Zoey Deutch in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
David Corenswet and Ben Platt in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, and Kyle Eastman in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Rahne Jones and Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
The Politician_ Netflix_Production Photos_2019_HR
Lucy Boynton in The Politician Courtesy of NETFLIX
Jessica Lange in <i>The Politician</i>
Jessica Lange in The Politician Beth Dubber/Courtesy of NETFLIX
