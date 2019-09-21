Celebrate Billy Porter's Birthday With a Look Back at His Tony-Winning Turn in Kinky Boots

Porter celebrates his birthday September 21, the eve of the 2019 Emmy Awards; he is currently nominated for Pose.

September 21 marks the birthday of Tony winner Billy Porter. Known for performances in the likes of Broadway's Shuffle Along and the FX series Pose, Porter's most lauded role came with the 2013 Broadway musical Kinky Boots, in which he created the role of Lola.

Adapted from the film of the same name and touting a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots opened April 4, 2013, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Porter starred as the sequined, high-heel boot-wearing drag queen Lola, who partners up with a young shoe factory owner named Charlie to reboot the factory's prospects with the creation of the show's titular footwear. Porter took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

Flip through photos from the production below: