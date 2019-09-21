Celebrate Billy Porter's Birthday With a Look Back at His Tony-Winning Turn in Kinky Boots

Photos   Celebrate Billy Porter's Birthday With a Look Back at His Tony-Winning Turn in Kinky Boots
By Nathan Skethway
Sep 21, 2019
 
Porter celebrates his birthday September 21, the eve of the 2019 Emmy Awards; he is currently nominated for Pose.
Billy Porter in <i>Kinky Boots</i>
Billy Porter in Kinky Boots Matthew Murphy

September 21 marks the birthday of Tony winner Billy Porter. Known for performances in the likes of Broadway's Shuffle Along and the FX series Pose, Porter's most lauded role came with the 2013 Broadway musical Kinky Boots, in which he created the role of Lola.

Adapted from the film of the same name and touting a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots opened April 4, 2013, at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Porter starred as the sequined, high-heel boot-wearing drag queen Lola, who partners up with a young shoe factory owner named Charlie to reboot the factory's prospects with the creation of the show's titular footwear. Porter took home the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance.

READ: 2019 Emmy Awards Celebrate Broadway With Nominations for Fosse/Verdon, Billy Porter, and More

Flip through photos from the production below:

Kinky Boots, the new Cyndi Lauper-scored musical based on the 2005 film of the same title about two unlikely business partners, began a Chicago world-premiere engagement Oct. 2 at the Bank of America theatre. The heartfelt musical with a pop-fueled score will arrive on Broadway this spring. Read the Playbill.com story.

9 PHOTOS
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands Sean Williams
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands Sean Williams
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford and Stark Sands Sean Williams
Stark Sands and Billy Porter Sean Williams
