Celebrate Megan Mullally’s Birthday With a Photo Retrospective

By Hannah Vine
Nov 12, 2019
 
A look at the Will & Grace star’s stage and screen career.
Megan_Mullally_and_Nathan_Lane_in_a_scene_from_Broadways_ITS_ONLY_A_PLAY_(Photo_by_Joan_Marcus).jpg
Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane Joan Marcus

In celebration of Megan Mullally’s birthday November 12, we’re taking a look at her stage and screen credits.

Mullally starred on Broadway in the Matthew Broderick revival of How To Succeed in Business without Really Trying, and as Marty in the revival of Grease!. Her other Broadway credits include Young Frankenstein and It's Only a Play. She can currently bee seen NBC reprising her role as Karen in the beloved comedy Will & Grace.

Flip through photos of her career below:

21 PHOTOS
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease.
Carlos Lopez, Jason Opsahl, Jessica Stone, Sam Harris, Ricky Paull Goldin, Megan Mullally, Hunter Foster, Heather Stokes, Rosie O'Donnell in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease. Stan Schnier / Carmen Schiavone
Grease Revival 2.jpg
The cast of Grease in the recording studio Nick Sangiamo
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally 1.jpg
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan-Mullally, Victoria-Clark, Matthew-Broderick.jpg
Megan Mullally, Victoria Clark and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick
Megan Mullally and Matthew Broderick in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Ken Howard
Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Luba-Mason, Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Luba Mason, Matthew Broderick and Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
Jeff-Blumenkrantz, Lillias-White, Matthew-Broderick, Megan-Mullally.jpg
Jeff Blumenkrantz, Lillias White, Matthew Broderick, Megan Mullally in the recording studio for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying Joan Marcus/RCA Victor
YF_9993.jpg
Megan Mullally in rehearsal for Young Frankenstein Erin Baiano/ Paul Kolnik Studio
