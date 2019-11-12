Celebrate Megan Mullally’s Birthday With a Photo Retrospective

A look at the Will & Grace star’s stage and screen career.

In celebration of Megan Mullally’s birthday November 12, we’re taking a look at her stage and screen credits.

Mullally starred on Broadway in the Matthew Broderick revival of How To Succeed in Business without Really Trying, and as Marty in the revival of Grease!. Her other Broadway credits include Young Frankenstein and It's Only a Play. She can currently bee seen NBC reprising her role as Karen in the beloved comedy Will & Grace.

Flip through photos of her career below:

