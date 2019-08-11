Celebrate Oscar and Two-Time Tony Winner Viola Davis on Stage

The stage and screen actor celebrates her birthday August 11.

Viola Davis, who won the 2010 Tony Award as Best Actress in a Play for her performance in a revival of Fences, celebrates her birthday August 11. She also took home the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for repeating her performance in the film adaptation of the August Wilson play. Davis is the first black woman to win Academy, Emmy, and Tony awards for acting.

Davis has appeared on Broadway as Vera in Seven Guitars, Tonya in King Hedley II, and Rose in Fences. She won Tony Awards for her performances in King Hedley II and Fences.