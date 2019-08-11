Celebrate Oscar and Two-Time Tony Winner Viola Davis on Stage

Celebrate Oscar and Two-Time Tony Winner Viola Davis on Stage
By Playbill Staff
Aug 11, 2019
 
The stage and screen actor celebrates her birthday August 11.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock

Viola Davis, who won the 2010 Tony Award as Best Actress in a Play for her performance in a revival of Fences, celebrates her birthday August 11. She also took home the Oscar for Actress in a Supporting Role for repeating her performance in the film adaptation of the August Wilson play. Davis is the first black woman to win Academy, Emmy, and Tony awards for acting.

Davis has appeared on Broadway as Vera in Seven Guitars, Tonya in King Hedley II, and Rose in Fences She won Tony Awards for her performances in King Hedley II and Fences.

Celebrate Two-Time Tony Winner Viola Davis on the Stage

15 PHOTOS
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Keith David in Seven Guitars T. Charles Erickson
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Michele Shay and Viola Davis in Seven Guitars Eric Y. Exit
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Ruben Santiago-Hudson in Seven Guitars
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Stephen McKinley Henderson and Viola Davis in King Hedley II Joan Marcus
Viola Davis in Intimate Apparel
_Production_Photo_Viola Davis
Viola Davis and Lauren Vélez in Intimate Apparel Joan Marcus
Viola Davis
Viola Davis at the Kennedy Center Honors
Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in Fences.
