Celebrate President’s Day With Hamilton Souvenirs and Get a Free Gift From the Playbill Store

By Dan Meyer
Feb 14, 2020
The Lin-Manuel Miranda musical opened February 17 Off-Broadway at The Public Theater.
Fans eager to get their hands on a Hamilton Playbill are one step closer this President’s Day. With the purchase of any Hamilton merchandise from the Playbill Store through February 20, shoppers will get the current Hamilton Playbill for free! Be sure to include the code ANDPEGGY upon checkout.

The store’s Hamilton Shop has got you covered with apparel from the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, from a hat sporting the recognizable silhouette of one of America’s founding fathers to a shirt emblazoned with the lyrics “young, scrappy, and hungry.” Fans can be both a morning person and a night owl with a Hamilton-themed coffee mug and a shot glass. Plus, there’s plenty more memorabilia to celebrate your love for the fan-favorite musical, with Broadway posters, button collections, and more.

Hamilton currently stars Jimmie “JJ” Jeter as Alexander Hamilton, Daniel Breaker as Aaron Burr, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Hamilton, James Monroe Iglehart as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Euan Morton as King George, Tamar Greene as George Washington, Fergie L. Philippe as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, and Daniel Yearwood as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

On February 17, 2015, the musical opened Off-Broadway at The Public Theater starring Miranda as Hamilton. Following its sold-out run at The Public, it transfered to Broadway in July of the same year, going on to win 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hamilton, the new musical by Tony Award-winning In the Heights star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, which explores the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, premiered Jan. 20 at the Public Theater. The Off-Broadway production also stars Brian d'Arcy James, Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson and Leslie Odom Jr.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and cast Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and cast
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and cast Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Brian d’Arcy James and cast
Brian d’Arcy James and cast Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson Joan Marcus
Daveed Diggs and Lin-Manuel Miranda
Daveed Diggs and Lin-Manuel Miranda Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Phillipa Soo Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Renée Elise Goldsberry
Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Renée Elise Goldsberry Joan Marcus
