Celebrate the Anniversary of Rent's Original Off-Broadway Production With 10 Iconic Quotes, Chosen by Fans

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 13, 2020
 
The beloved Jonathan Larson musical opened at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996.
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Lead.jpg

February 13 marks the anniversary of the original Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's Rent. Since exploding into the New York theatre scene in 1996, the modernized rock opera adaptation of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohéme has continued to live on in a record-breaking Broadway production (which earned three Tony Awards, including Best Musical and two posthumous wins for the late Larson); a film version starring most of the original cast, including Tony winner Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jessie L. Martin, and Taye Diggs; an Off-Broadway revival at New World Stages; and countless productions all over the world.

To celebrate, we asked fans to submit their favorite iconic quotes and lyrics from Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning show. Check out the gallery below to see 10 of Rent's most well-loved quotes.

10 PHOTOS
Rent Anniversay Quotes_December 24.jpg
Anthony Rapp in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Zoom In.jpg
Anthony Rapp and Adam Pascal in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Light My Candle.jpg
Adam Pascal and Daphne Rubin-Vega in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_No Day.jpg
Cast of Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Cover You.jpg
Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_War and Peace.jpg
Idina Menzel in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_More of a Man.jpg
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Jessie L. Martin in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Women in Rubber.jpg
Idina Menzel and Shelly Dickinson in Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_la vie boheme.jpg
Anthony Rapp and the Cast of Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
Rent Anniversay Quotes_Forget Regret.jpg
Cast of Rent Production Photo by Joan Marcus
