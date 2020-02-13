Celebrate the Anniversary of Rent's Original Off-Broadway Production With 10 Iconic Quotes, Chosen by Fans

The beloved Jonathan Larson musical opened at New York Theatre Workshop on February 13, 1996.

February 13 marks the anniversary of the original Off-Broadway production of Jonathan Larson's Rent. Since exploding into the New York theatre scene in 1996, the modernized rock opera adaptation of Giacomo Puccini's La Bohéme has continued to live on in a record-breaking Broadway production (which earned three Tony Awards, including Best Musical and two posthumous wins for the late Larson); a film version starring most of the original cast, including Tony winner Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp, Jessie L. Martin, and Taye Diggs; an Off-Broadway revival at New World Stages; and countless productions all over the world.

To celebrate, we asked fans to submit their favorite iconic quotes and lyrics from Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning show. Check out the gallery below to see 10 of Rent's most well-loved quotes.