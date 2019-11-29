Celebrate the Holidays in New York City With Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Andy Karl, and More

From Carnegie Hall and The Apollo to 54 Below, there’s no shortage of season’s greetings in the Big Apple.

A star-studded calendar of holiday concerts is ready to light up the Big Apple this holiday season with Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Lillias White, and more, scheduled to perform.

Also set to join the festivities are Andy Karl, Orfeh, Christiani Pitts, Shoshana Bean, and Norm Lewis. What better way to celebrate the holidays than with a concert by one of your favorite Broadway performers? Check out the list below (in chronological order).

Get into the spirit with Holiday Harmony at The Green Room 42 December 9. Real-life couple Andy Karl (Pretty Woman, Rocky) and Orfeh (Legally Blonde) join King Kong’s Christiani Pitts, DeMarius Copes (Mean Girls), and many more.

Tony winner Idina Menzel (Wicked) performs at Carnegie Hall December 11 with fellow Tony winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots), Tony nominee Josh Gad (The Book of Mormon), and Broadway alum/pop star Ariana Grande (13).

The Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza returns to Feinstein’s/54 Below December 13–15 with a performance that includes brand new holiday songs, old favorites, and a cast of musical theater all-stars. Performers will be announced at a later date.

The Green Room 42 celebrates A Lillias White Christmas December 13–15. The Tony winner (The Life, Dreamgirls) spreads cheer by exploring the canon of great holiday classics from stage, screen, radio, and beyond.

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo and Broadway star Shoshana Bean take over The Apollo December 16 for Night Divine .

Has Tony nominee Norm Lewis been Naughty or Nice this year? Find out December 17–22 at his Feinstein’s/54 Below show.

Hadestown star Reeve Carney joins in a family affair at The Green Room 42 December 22 with The Carney Family Christmas Extravaganza, featuring siblings Zane and Paris.

