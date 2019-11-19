Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Leslie Odom Jr., Vanessa Williams, and More...See Who’s Visiting Your Hometown This Holiday Season

Over a dozen Broadway favorites are bringing their festive concerts to theatres across America this winter.

Theatre fans across America will be delighted by Broadway performers bringing tidings and joy to their hometowns for concerts this holiday season.

From Tony winners to stage favorites, there are plenty of acts to see, including Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Idina Menzel, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, and Vanessa Williams

What better way to celebrate the holiday season than with a festive concert by one of your favorite Broadway performers? Check out the list below (in chronological order).

Winter heats up with The Skivvies’ Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley as they embark upon their I Touch My Elf tour December 2. Broadway alum Nick Adams (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) joins the naughty fun in San Francisco, while upcoming Company star Matt Doyle strips down in Cincinnati and Indianapolis. Additional stops include N.Y.C., Palm Springs, and Laguna Beach, California.

Wicked alum Ana Gasteyer hits the road December 3 with a tour of her holiday album Sugar and Booze. The former Saturday Night Live star stops in L.A.; Atlanta; San Francisco; Evanston, Illinois; Nashville; Philadelphia; Ridgefield, Connecticut; and N.Y.C.

In the Heartland, An American in Paris’ Tony nominee Max Von Essen performs The Christmas Show backed by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic at the Civic Center Music Hall December 5-7.

Michael Feinstein adds a dash of holiday seasoning to the American Songbook when the singer does his Home for the Holidays concert December 5-8 at Feinstein’s at the Nikko in San Francisco.

Idina Menzel performs live December 6 from her holiday album, Christmas: A Season of Love, and more at Caesars Circus Maximus in Atlantic City.

Mary Poppins’ Ashley Brown belts A Broadway Christmas December 6-7 with the Utah Symphony at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Waitress alum Betsy Wolfe comes to Holmdel, New Jersey, December 9 for Broadway at the Barn: Holiday Edition at the Holmdel Theatre Company.

Tony-winning Kinky Boots composer Cyndi Lauper celebrates the holiday season with her Home for the Holidays annual show December 10 at The Novo in Los Angeles. Joining her this year are Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Brandi Carlile, Belinda Carlisle, Lily Tomlin, and more.

Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. comes to the shores December 12 of Lake Michigan with A Holiday Special at the Riverside Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Tony winner also performs A Holiday Pops! with the National Symphony Orchestra December 13–14 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Tony winner Kelli O’Hara (The King & I, Kiss Me, Kate) comes to Salt Lake City December 12–14 for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert series at the LDS Center. The Tony winner is joined by upcoming To Kill a Mockingbird tour star Richard Thomas, who narrates the ceremonies.

Broadway alum and Glee star Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, Finding Neverland), joins Sinfonia Gulf Coast December 13 for Holiday Pops at the Village Baptist Center in Destin, Florida.

Smash star and Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off) performs a Holiday Pops concert with the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra December 13-15 at Cincinnati Music Hall.

Playbill cruise alum and Tony nominee Liz Calloway performs December 19–22 with John Morris Russell’s Holiday Pops in Buffalo, New York, at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Kristin Chenoweth comes home December 20 to the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center in Oklahoma with for a Christmas concert with Grammy winner Sandi Patti.

Broadway orchestrator and producer John McDaniel (Bonnie & Clyde, Catch Me If You Can) grew up in St. Louis. Now, he returns home December 20 for the first time in six years with A John McDaniel Christmas at the Blue Strawberry Showroom.

Megan Hilty and Cheyenne Jackson present a Christmas concert at Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Texas, December 20-22.

Tony nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods) visits Martin Woldson Theatre at The Fox December 21–22 in Spokane, Washington. The “Save the Best for Last” singer will be backed by the Spokane Symphony for their Holiday Pops concert.





