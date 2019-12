Celebrating Mandy Patinkin On Broadway

Tony Award winner Mandy Patinkin celebrates his birthday November 30. Take a look back at some of his Broadway highlights.

Look back through the Broadway highlights of Mandy Patinkin's stage career including Evita, Sunday in the Park with George, The Secret Garden, Falsettos and The Wild Party. Patinkin, who celebrates his birthday November 30, took home a 1980 Best Featured Actor in a Musical Tony Award for his performance in Evita.