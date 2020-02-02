Celebrating the Birthday of Elaine Stritch

Tony and Emmy Award winner Elaine Stritch, born February 2, 1925, made her final appearance on The Great White Way in the critically acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.
Her many theatre credits include Pal Joey, Sail Away, Company, Bus Stop, Show Boat, and a Tony-nominated turn in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance—plus her Tony-winning solo show Elaine Stritch At Liberty, which made her a legend for an entirely new generation of theatregoers.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elaine Stritch On Not Being Nominated for a Tony
On TV, she was best-known as Jack Donaghy's mother Colleen on 30 Rock. Her many film credits included A Farewell to Arms, Who Killed Teddy Bear?, Providence, September, and Monster-in-Law.
Flip through some of her Broadway highlights below: