Celebrating the Birthday of Elaine Stritch

Photo Features   Celebrating the Birthday of Elaine Stritch
By Playbill Staff
Feb 02, 2020
 
The Tony-winning leading lady was born February 2, 1925.
Elaine-Stritch_Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Elaine Stritch in A Delicate Balance Joan Marcus

Tony and Emmy Award winner Elaine Stritch, born February 2, 1925, made her final appearance on The Great White Way in the critically acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music.

Her many theatre credits include Pal Joey, Sail Away, Company, Bus Stop, Show Boat, and a Tony-nominated turn in Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance—plus her Tony-winning solo show Elaine Stritch At Liberty, which made her a legend for an entirely new generation of theatregoers.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elaine Stritch On Not Being Nominated for a Tony

On TV, she was best-known as Jack Donaghy's mother Colleen on 30 Rock. Her many film credits included A Farewell to Arms, Who Killed Teddy Bear?, Providence, September, and Monster-in-Law.

Flip through some of her Broadway highlights below:

Photos: Celebrating the Birthday of Elaine Stritch

Photos: Celebrating the Birthday of Elaine Stritch

23 PHOTOS
Elaine Stritch (Peggy Porterfield) in the 1954 revival of On Your Toes_Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Elaine Stritch in On Your Toes Fred Fehl
Ben Astar (Sergei Alexandrovitch) and Elaine Stritch (Peggy Porterfield) in the 1954 revival of On Your Toes_Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Ben Astar and Elaine Stritch in On Your Toes Joseph Abeles
Bobby Van (Phil Dolan III) and Elaine Stritch (Peggy Porterfield) in the 1954 revival of On Your Toes_Production_Photo_Elaine_Stritch_HR.jpg
Bobby Van and Elaine Stritch in On Your Toes Fred Fehl
Elaine Stritch
Elaine Stritch in Angels in the Wings
Elaine Stritch in <i>Goldilocks</i>
Elaine Stritch in Goldilocks
Elaine Stritch in <i>Goldilocks</i>
Elaine Stritch in Goldilocks Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elaine Stritch in <i>Sail Away</i>
Elaine Stritch in Sail Away Friedman-Abeles//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Grover Dale and Elaine Stritch in <i>Sail Away</i>
Grover Dale and Elaine Stritch in Sail Away Friedman-Abeles//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elaine Stritch in <i>Sail Away</i>
Elaine Stritch in Sail Away Friedman-Abeles//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Elaine Stritch in <i>Sail Away</i>
Elaine Stritch in Sail Away Friedman-Abeles//©NYPL for the Performing Arts
