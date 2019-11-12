Celebration of Late Playwright Peter Nichols Will Be Held in London

Nichols’ A Day in the Death of Joe Egg is currently playing Trafalgar Studios.

A celebration of the work of Peter Nichols, the Tony-nominated playwright of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg who died September 7 at the age of 92, will be held November 27 at London's Trafalgar Studios 1.

The 3 PM celebration is presented by the British Library and the current production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, playing Trafalgar Studios through November 15.

Mr. Nichols’ grandson, George Nichols, will direct Peter Nichols: A Celebration with guest stars to be confirmed. The afternoon will revisit Mr. Nichols’ literary contribution with excerpts from his television and stage plays—including Promenade, The National Health, Forget-Me-Not-Lane, and Poppy—as well as passages from his personal diaries and unproduced plays provided by the British Library.

George Nichols said in a statement, “Alongside the production of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, I’m delighted to be bringing a selection of my grandfather’s work to the stage at Trafalgar Studios for this special event to celebrate his life. It will forever be a great sadness to me that he'll never see me direct any of his plays, but I’m delighted to be continuing his legacy by presenting this work to new audiences.”

For tickets, priced £5, click here.

